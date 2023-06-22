Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$220.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

TSE:KXS traded down C$4.39 on Thursday, reaching C$172.60. 88,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,854. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.90 and a 12 month high of C$191.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$182.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis ( TSE:KXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. Equities analysts predict that Kinaxis will post 1.8390453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. In related news, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Also, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

