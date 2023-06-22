Reviewing Polaris (NYSE:PII) and Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC)

Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Rating) and Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vivic and Polaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivic N/A N/A N/A Polaris 5.46% 60.97% 12.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vivic and Polaris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A Polaris 0 10 2 1 2.31

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Polaris has a consensus price target of $114.27, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Polaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polaris is more favorable than Vivic.

88.3% of Polaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Polaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivic and Polaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Polaris $8.59 billion 0.78 $447.10 million $8.31 14.20

Polaris has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Summary

Polaris beats Vivic on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel. It also provides ORV accessories comprising winches, bumper/brushguards, plows, racks, wheels and tires, pull-behinds, cab systems, lighting and audio systems, cargo box accessories, tracks, and oil; snowmobile accessories, which include covers, traction products, reverse kits, electric starters, tracks, bags, windshields, oil, and lubricants; and motorcycle accessories, such as saddle bags, handlebars, backrests, exhausts, windshields, seats, oil, and various chrome accessories. In addition, the company offers light duty hauling and passenger vehicles; gear and apparel, such as helmets, goggles, jackets, gloves, boots, bibs, hats, pants, and leathers; and pontoon and deck boats. It provides its products through dealers and distributors, and online; and retail and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc. Polaris Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medina, Minnesota.

