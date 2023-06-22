Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) & Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) and Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Proteo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical $2.10 billion 8.63 $141.56 million $0.38 253.53 Proteo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Proteo.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1 7 11 0 2.53 Proteo 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Proteo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus target price of $118.65, indicating a potential upside of 23.16%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Proteo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioMarin Pharmaceutical and Proteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical 3.30% 4.02% 2.92% Proteo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Proteo on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; BMN 331, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for people living with Hereditary Angioedema (HAE); and BMN 255 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating primary hyperoxaluria. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc., and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Proteo

Proteo, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products. The company focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals based on Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands for use in the treatment of post-surgery damage to tissue; complications resulting from organ transplantation; pulmonary hypertension; and injuries caused by accidents, cardiac infarction, and other diseases. It has a license and collaboration agreement with ARTES Biotechnology GmbH to produce Elafin by using the sublicensed yeast HANSENULA POLYMORPHA. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Irvine, California.

