Retireful LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,735,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $277.26. 70,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,759. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.