Retireful LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 712,802 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.84.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

