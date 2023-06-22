Retireful LLC Invests $863,000 in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Retireful LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,677,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $43.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.47 and a 1-year high of $44.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

