Retireful LLC Buys Shares of 25,514 Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retireful LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,879,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,565,000 after acquiring an additional 650,835 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $73.64.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

