ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.75. 840,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. ResMed has a 52-week low of $199.18 and a 52-week high of $247.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. ResMed’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total transaction of $1,272,505.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,966,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,426 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $795,003.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,020,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,159. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $244,477,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,213,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,341.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 220,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,831,000 after buying an additional 211,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

