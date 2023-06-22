Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $681,028.87 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for about $0.0769 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $76.90 million and approximately $681,028.87 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,290.28 or 0.99940800 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07488072 USD and is up 3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $697,394.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

