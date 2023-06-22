Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Cara Schembri Sells 9,548 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Cara Schembri sold 9,548 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $22,246.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 332,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Cara Schembri sold 318 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $721.86.

RENT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 879,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,862. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RENT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Rent the Runway by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 92,172 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 922,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

