RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Shares Down 1.2%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.10. Approximately 18,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 5,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.83.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.41 million during the quarter. RediShred Capital had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.1381951 earnings per share for the current year.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. It grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fifteen corporate shredding locations.

