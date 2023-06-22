Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $133.13

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.13 ($1.70) and traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.60). Real Estate Credit Investments shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.60), with a volume of 113,533 shares.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £286.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,388.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 133.07.

Real Estate Credit Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

Insider Activity

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($8,061.42). In other news, insider John Edward Hallam bought 25,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($40,307.10). Also, insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,061.42). Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

