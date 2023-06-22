Real Estate Credit Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RECI opened at GBX 125.06 ($1.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.07. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 151.50 ($1.94). The stock has a market cap of £286.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at Real Estate Credit Investments

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($8,061.42). In other news, insider John Edward Hallam bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($40,307.10). Also, insider Bob Cowdell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($8,061.42). Insiders acquired a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.