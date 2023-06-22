Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 billion-$73.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.75 billion.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,684. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 711,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,705,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth about $116,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

