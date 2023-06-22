Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAVE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 48.2% during the first quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the period. 8.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

