Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
