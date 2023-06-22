Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.82

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $23.00. Rand Worldwide shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Rand Worldwide Stock Down 2.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a return on equity of 215.59% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $103.02 million for the quarter.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.76%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of design, engineering, and facilities management solutions. It operates through the following business divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, ASCENT-Center for Technical Knowledge, Rand Simulation, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division offers Autodesk solutions and value-added services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries.

