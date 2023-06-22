Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $39.54 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003113 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.