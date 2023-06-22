Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Stock Price Up 2%

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 122,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,894,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 59.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $177,671.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock worth $3,242,329. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,399.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

