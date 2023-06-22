R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
GDVD stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.90.
About R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF
Read More
- Get a free research report on R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF
Receive News & Ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.