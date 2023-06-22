Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 7.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 20,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

