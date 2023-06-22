Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 120,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 465,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

