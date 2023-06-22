Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating)’s share price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 120,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 465,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.67.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNRX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

