QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $7.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.55. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About QuickLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Stories

