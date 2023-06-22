Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 8.8%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,143,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,058,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.
Quantum Computing Stock Down 9.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.
Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.
Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a platform that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers, as well as provides multiple quantum processing units, including Rigetti, Oxford Quantum Circuits and IonQ, QuEra, and Xanadu.
