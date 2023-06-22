Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 8.8%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,143,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,058,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Quantum Computing Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

About Quantum Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 123,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quantum Computing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quantum Computing by 11.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a platform that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers, as well as provides multiple quantum processing units, including Rigetti, Oxford Quantum Circuits and IonQ, QuEra, and Xanadu.

