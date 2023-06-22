Qtum (QTUM) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $238.26 million and approximately $27.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.28 or 0.00007512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,899.17 or 0.06270026 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030344 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,708,478 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

