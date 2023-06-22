ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $24.72

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.72, but opened at $23.40. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $23.30, with a volume of 642,702 shares traded.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $818,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

