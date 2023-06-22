ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $60.85

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.85 and last traded at $59.85, with a volume of 26418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.35.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $816.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,898,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,795,000 after acquiring an additional 129,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,840 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

