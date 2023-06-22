Prom Trading 18.4% Higher This Week (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.25 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00014292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.4204585 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,763,152.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

