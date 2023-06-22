Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $77.92 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Prom has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00014263 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $77.92 million and $2.63 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018127 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,909.10 or 0.99917586 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.4204585 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,763,152.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

