ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.49

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 657976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.52.

ProFrac Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ProFrac by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the first quarter worth $279,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 40,310.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ProFrac by 84.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

