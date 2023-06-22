Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.06

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.06 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 96.65 ($1.24). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 97.65 ($1.25), with a volume of 3,715,377 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 125 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Primary Health Properties from GBX 100 ($1.28) to GBX 98 ($1.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.98. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Richard Howell bought 39,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 101 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £39,849.55 ($50,991.11). Also, insider Steven Owen purchased 18,972 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £104.82 ($134.13) per share, for a total transaction of £1,988,645.04 ($2,544,651.36). Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

