Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.33

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41.

Premier Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

