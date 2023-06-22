Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

