Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $38,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 51,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 694,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,735 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $69.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.30 and a one year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

