Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 27,529 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 642.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

