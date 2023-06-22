PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 80,000 shares trading hands.

PPX Mining Stock Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 929.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

