POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $74.24

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.24, but opened at $75.87. POSCO shares last traded at $76.03, with a volume of 25,512 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

POSCO Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average of $64.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in POSCO by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Stories

