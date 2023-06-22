PLATINCOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,188.85 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $169,038.22 and approximately $11,188.85 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLATINCOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 733,975,444 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 733,967,478.01641 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03391097 USD and is up 5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $17,531.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PLATINCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLATINCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.