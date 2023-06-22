Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 170,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

