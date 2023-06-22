Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 41,316 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Planned Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDXGet Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,316 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 11.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

