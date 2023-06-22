Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,506,227 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $217,137,684.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,724,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,499,565.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $230,255,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,123,886 shares in the company, valued at $35,828,997,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,392,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,372,288 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $154.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27. The stock has a market cap of $415.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $119.89 and a one year high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

