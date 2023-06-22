Planned Solutions Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

