Planned Solutions Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF makes up 1.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69.

The iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of companies in developed and emerging markets that are primarily engaged in the business of energy exploration and production. FILL was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

