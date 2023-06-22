PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.42. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 140,061 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on PHX Minerals from $6.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.07.

PHX Minerals Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $682,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 42.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 10.9% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 54,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

