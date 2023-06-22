Personal Group (LON:PGH) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $212.04

Shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.04 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.82). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 217 ($2.78), with a volume of 11,244 shares traded.

Personal Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 204.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.81 million, a PE ratio of -943.48 and a beta of 0.35.

Personal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently -4,782.61%.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

