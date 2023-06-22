Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $26.21 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.9% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,812. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

