Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,450,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,855,000 after purchasing an additional 600,749 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,018,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,601,732. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.45.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

