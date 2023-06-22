Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 259 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,417,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,098,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:APD traded down $4.07 on Thursday, hitting $285.07. 66,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.02.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

