Perkins Coie Trust Co Acquires 1,914 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 762.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.94. 74,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,371. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

