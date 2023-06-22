Pepe Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Pepe token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pepe has traded up 75.9% against the US dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $633.12 million and approximately $940.78 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Buying and Selling Pepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000151 USD and is up 38.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $653,686,436.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

