Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $14.49 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000573 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

